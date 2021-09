News



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Colorado

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 8 had reached650,838 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 40.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Sep. 7, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Eagle County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (29 total deaths)

— 57.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #3,000 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,478 (7,430 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (270 new cases, +60% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Elbert County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (17 total deaths)

— 48.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,951 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,085 (2,161 total cases)

— 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (72 new cases, +24% change from previous week)



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Douglas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (258 total deaths)

— 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,903 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,908 (34,792 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (859 new cases, +19% change from previous week)



Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#47. Boulder County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (241 total deaths)

— 40.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,894 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,241 (26,883 total cases)

— 24.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (622 new cases, +85% change from previous week)



Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#46. Larimer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (263 total deaths)

— 40.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,084 (32,422 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (910 new cases, +14% change from previous week)



David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Teller County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (20 total deaths)

— 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,861 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,500 (2,158 total cases)

— 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (52 new cases, +6% change from previous week)



Canva

#44. Routt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (21 total deaths)

— 34.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,715 (2,747 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (86 new cases, +37% change from previous week)



Canva

#43. La Plata County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (47 total deaths)

— 32.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,821 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,511 (4,785 total cases)

— 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (91 new cases, +28% change from previous week)



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (5 total deaths)

— 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,792 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,733 (1,125 total cases)

— 81.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 631 (36 new cases, +227% change from previous week)



GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Garfield County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (57 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,745 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,405 (6,850 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (116 new cases, +71% change from previous week)



Ken L. from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Ouray County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (5 total deaths)

— 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,690 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,290 (361 total cases)

— 33.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (10 new cases, +11% change from previous week)



Canva

#39. Broomfield County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (77 total deaths)

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,634 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,144 (5,739 total cases)

— 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (144 new cases, +67% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rio Blanco County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (7 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,618 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,002 (759 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (20 new cases, +54% change from previous week)



Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Weld County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (369 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,595 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (7 new deaths, +250% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,863 (38,493 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (1,077 new cases, +16% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Montezuma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (30 total deaths)

— 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,583 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,277 (2,429 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (53 new cases, -28% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Saguache County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (8 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,283 (497 total cases)

— 33.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Custer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (6 total deaths)

— 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,552 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,170 (262 total cases)

— 52.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (6 new cases, +20% change from previous week)



Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Arapahoe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (774 total deaths)

— 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (9 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,664 (70,021 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (1,433 new cases, +36% change from previous week)



f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Denver County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (877 total deaths)

— 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,523 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (9 new deaths, +800% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,248 (81,794 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (1,243 new cases, +15% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Las Animas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (18 total deaths)

— 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,483 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.8 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,513 (1,525 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (59 new cases, -12% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Chaffee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (26 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,449 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,663 (1,967 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (23 new cases, -26% change from previous week)



Canva

#29. Mineral County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (1 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,004 (100 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sedgwick County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (3 total deaths)

— 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,401 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,699 (263 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (2 new cases, -60% change from previous week)



Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#27. El Paso County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (956 total deaths)

— 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,397 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (19 new deaths, +171% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,710 (84,360 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (2,278 new cases, +45% change from previous week)



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Baca County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (5 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,053 (360 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (1 new cases, -86% change from previous week)



Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (839 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,268 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,346 (54,477 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (1,069 new cases, +32% change from previous week)



Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Adams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (763 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (13 new deaths, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,028 (67,412 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (1,200 new cases, +13% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Fremont County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (71 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,509 (6,941 total cases)

— 33.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (106 new cases, +147% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Costilla County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (6 total deaths)

— 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #2,137 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,281 (283 total cases)

— 33.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (16 new cases, +1,500% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montrose County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (74 total deaths)

— 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,927 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,152 (4,341 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (78 new cases, +62% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Rio Grande County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (20 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,874 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,435 (1,063 total cases)

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (30 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Yuma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (18 total deaths)

— 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,855 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,201 (1,022 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (15 new cases, +67% change from previous week)



Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mesa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (282 total deaths)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,863 (19,836 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (518 new cases, +46% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kit Carson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (14 total deaths)

— 57.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,651 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,695 (759 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (25 new cases, +9% change from previous week)



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Prowers County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (25 total deaths)

— 64.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,346 (1,381 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (18 new cases, -28% change from previous week)



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kiowa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (3 total deaths)

— 70.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,895 (111 total cases)

— 27.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)



RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Moffat County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (30 total deaths)

— 80.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,329 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,088 (1,340 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (69 new cases, +590% change from previous week)



Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Alamosa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (39 total deaths)

— 92.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,189 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,050 (1,956 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (62 new cases, +158% change from previous week)



Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Delta County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (76 total deaths)

— 95.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,494 (3,270 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (34 new cases, +79% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Huerfano County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (17 total deaths)

— 96.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #1,120 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,250 (500 total cases)

— 33.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (13 new cases, +86% change from previous week)



John Wark // Wikicommons

#10. Pueblo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (442 total deaths)

— 109.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #970 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,558 (21,151 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (366 new cases, +59% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (14 total deaths)

— 128.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,984 (490 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Crowley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (18 total deaths)

— 137.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #699 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,892 (2,236 total cases)

— 238.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Phillips County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (13 total deaths)

— 144.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #647 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,059 (429 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (10 new cases, +100% change from previous week)



Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Logan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (69 total deaths)

— 146.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #632 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,841 (4,222 total cases)

— 72.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (49 new cases, +53% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Conejos County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (27 total deaths)

— 163.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #507 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,811 (805 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (96 total deaths)

— 164.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,155 (2,952 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (62 new cases, +51% change from previous week)



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cheyenne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (7 total deaths)

— 205.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #279 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,083 (148 total cases)

— 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Otero County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (70 total deaths)

— 206.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,987 (2,191 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (44 new cases, +132% change from previous week)



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bent County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (22 total deaths)

— 215.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

— #242 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,080 (1,566 total cases)

— 157.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)