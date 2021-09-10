Counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
#50. Delta County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%
— 14.2% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
– Total population: 24,168
#49. Dolores County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%
— 14.0% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
– Total population: 1,485
#48. Yuma County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%
— 13.7% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
– Total population: 7,404
#47. Sedgwick County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%
— 13.7% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%
– Total population: 1,811
#46. Montezuma County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.4%
— 12.7% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
– Total population: 20,111
#45. Bent County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%
— 12.5% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
– Total population: 4,920
#44. Prowers County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%
— 12.5% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
– Total population: 9,020
#43. Weld County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%
— 11.5% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%
– Total population: 216,533
#42. Mesa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%
— 11.2% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 116,995
#41. Park County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.4%
— 11.1% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
– Total population: 14,384
#40. Lincoln County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.4%
— 11.0% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
– Total population: 4,442
#39. Jackson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%
— 10.9% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
– Total population: 1,048
#38. El Paso County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.3%
— 8.1% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
– Total population: 519,166
#37. Custer County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.3%
— 8.1% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
– Total population: 3,840
#36. Hinsdale County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%
— 7.6% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
– Total population: 739
#35. Archuleta County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.9%
— 7.1% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
– Total population: 10,699
#34. Morgan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%
— 6.8% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
– Total population: 20,840
#33. Otero County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.2%
— 5.1% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
– Total population: 14,039
#32. Grand County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%
— 4.3% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
– Total population: 12,417
#31. Chaffee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%
— 3.0% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
– Total population: 16,184
#30. Douglas County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.6%
— 3.0% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
– Total population: 239,131
#29. Rio Grande County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.2%
— 1.9% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
– Total population: 8,709
#28. Jefferson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.9%
— 0.9% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
– Total population: 454,500
#27. Pueblo County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.9%
— 0.8% lower than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
– Total population: 126,985
#26. Garfield County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.5%
— 0.1% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
– Total population: 43,508
#25. San Juan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%
— 0.3% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
– Total population: 255
#24. Arapahoe County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%
— 0.3% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
– Total population: 483,209
#23. Larimer County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%
— 0.3% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
– Total population: 270,352
#22. Las Animas County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.8%
— 0.5% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
– Total population: 11,631
#21. Gilpin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.5%
— 1.7% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
– Total population: 4,962
#20. Alamosa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%
— 2.1% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
– Total population: 12,512
#19. Summit County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%
— 2.3% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
– Total population: 25,397
#18. Mineral County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.1%
— 2.6% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
– Total population: 747
#17. Routt County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.3%
— 2.9% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
– Total population: 20,245
#16. La Plata County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%
— 3.9% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
– Total population: 44,538
#15. Saguache County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%
— 3.9% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
– Total population: 5,056
#14. Huerfano County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%
— 4.0% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
– Total population: 5,519
#13. Clear Creek County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%
— 4.1% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%
– Total population: 7,905
#12. Broomfield County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.6%
— 4.9% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
– Total population: 50,426
#11. Gunnison County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.3%
— 6.0% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
– Total population: 13,610
#10. Conejos County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.7%
— 6.8% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
– Total population: 5,932
#9. Ouray County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.1%
— 7.4% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
– Total population: 4,029
#8. San Miguel County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.3%
— 7.7% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
– Total population: 6,507
#7. Eagle County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.4%
— 7.8% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
– Total population: 42,239
#6. Lake County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.4%
— 9.4% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
– Total population: 6,318
#5. Pitkin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.7%
— 9.9% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
– Total population: 15,036
#4. Adams County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.2%
— 10.7% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%
– Total population: 361,672
#3. Boulder County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.6%
— 11.2% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
– Total population: 258,107
#2. Costilla County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 73.2%
— 15.4% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
– Total population: 3,017
#1. Denver County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.3%
— 17.1% higher than Colorado average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 75.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.2%
– Total population: 553,616
