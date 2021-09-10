News



f11photo // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Delta County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%

— 14.2% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 24,168



Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Dolores County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%

— 14.0% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

– Total population: 1,485



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Yuma County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%

— 13.7% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

– Total population: 7,404



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sedgwick County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%

— 13.7% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%

– Total population: 1,811



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Montezuma County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.4%

— 12.7% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

– Total population: 20,111

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bent County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%

— 12.5% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

– Total population: 4,920



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Prowers County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%

— 12.5% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 9,020



Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Weld County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%

— 11.5% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

– Total population: 216,533



Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Mesa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%

— 11.2% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

– Total population: 116,995



Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Park County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.4%

— 11.1% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

– Total population: 14,384

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lincoln County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.4%

— 11.0% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

– Total population: 4,442



Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jackson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%

— 10.9% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

– Total population: 1,048



Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#38. El Paso County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.3%

— 8.1% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

– Total population: 519,166



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Custer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.3%

— 8.1% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

– Total population: 3,840



Canva

#36. Hinsdale County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%

— 7.6% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

– Total population: 739

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Archuleta County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.9%

— 7.1% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

– Total population: 10,699



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Morgan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%

— 6.8% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

– Total population: 20,840



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Otero County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.2%

— 5.1% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

– Total population: 14,039



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Grand County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%

— 4.3% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

– Total population: 12,417



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chaffee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%

— 3.0% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

– Total population: 16,184

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Douglas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.6%

— 3.0% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 239,131



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Rio Grande County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.2%

— 1.9% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

– Total population: 8,709



Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.9%

— 0.9% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

– Total population: 454,500



John Wark // Wikicommons

#27. Pueblo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.9%

— 0.8% lower than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 126,985



GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Garfield County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.5%

— 0.1% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

– Total population: 43,508

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. San Juan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%

— 0.3% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

– Total population: 255



Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Arapahoe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%

— 0.3% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

– Total population: 483,209



Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#23. Larimer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%

— 0.3% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

– Total population: 270,352



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Las Animas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.8%

— 0.5% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

– Total population: 11,631



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Gilpin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.5%

— 1.7% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

– Total population: 4,962

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Alamosa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%

— 2.1% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

– Total population: 12,512



Canva

#19. Summit County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%

— 2.3% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%

– Total population: 25,397



Canva

#18. Mineral County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.1%

— 2.6% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 747



Canva

#17. Routt County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.3%

— 2.9% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

– Total population: 20,245



Canva

#16. La Plata County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%

— 3.9% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

– Total population: 44,538

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Saguache County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%

— 3.9% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

– Total population: 5,056



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Huerfano County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%

— 4.0% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

– Total population: 5,519



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clear Creek County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%

— 4.1% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%

– Total population: 7,905



Canva

#12. Broomfield County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.6%

— 4.9% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

– Total population: 50,426



The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gunnison County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.3%

— 6.0% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

– Total population: 13,610

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Conejos County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.7%

— 6.8% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%

– Total population: 5,932



Ken L. from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ouray County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.1%

— 7.4% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

– Total population: 4,029



JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#8. San Miguel County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.3%

— 7.7% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

– Total population: 6,507



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Eagle County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.4%

— 7.8% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%

– Total population: 42,239



Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.4%

— 9.4% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

– Total population: 6,318

Canva

#5. Pitkin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.7%

— 9.9% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%

– Total population: 15,036



Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Adams County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.2%

— 10.7% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%

– Total population: 361,672



Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#3. Boulder County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.6%

— 11.2% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%

– Total population: 258,107



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Costilla County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 73.2%

— 15.4% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%

– Total population: 3,017



f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Denver County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.3%

— 17.1% higher than Colorado average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 75.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.2%

– Total population: 553,616

