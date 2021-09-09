Search for 11-year-old boy last seen in Stratmoor Hills area

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 11-year-old.

According to the sheriff's office, Phoenix Gragg was last seen in the 1600 block of Hampton St. at the Hampton Village Apartments at 4:30 p.m.

He was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. The sheriff's office says Phoenix is 4'11", 98 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes, and he is autistic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (719)-390-5555.