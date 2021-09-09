CPW relocates moose seen wandering around Durango

News

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young bull moose seen wandering around Durango neighborhoods was captured and released back into the wild.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the moose was first seen Monday near the Colorado Trail along Junction Creek, west of Durango. Tuesday, residents saw the animal in the Crestview neighborhood.

Wednesday morning, a resident near East 7th Ave. in the downtown residential area known as The Grid called CPW to say a moose was in her backyard.

CPW biologists and wildlife managers monitored the moose throughout the day while keeping the neighborhood safe and people away from the animal.

The moose spent the afternoon resting on a hillside below the Fort Lewis College campus and above a residential area. During its time in Durango, CPW says the moose only encountered the curious eyes of a mule deer doe and fawn, no humans.

At 6 p.m., CPW was able to tranquilize the moose and safely move it down the hill, where it was loaded into a horse trailer.

While the animal was asleep, CPW biologists recorded the health of the moose and tagged each ear. After that, another drug was administered to reverse the effects of the tranquilizer. CPW says the moose was safe and back on its feet soon after.

Later that evening, CPW released the moose into the San Juan National Forest, where the moose population is currently thriving.

According to CPW, it's common in late summer and early fall for young bull moose to travel south out of San Juan County and into La Plata County as they seek out new territory.

In recent years, several moose have wandered into Durango and the surrounding areas, but they all moved on fairly quickly on their own. However, this particular bull needed to be moved by CPW.

“They can cover a lot of ground pretty quickly. Usually, if they come to town, they will move along and work their way safely out of town. This one being in the middle of town with no clear path to move out on its own, and the risk of aggressive behavior toward pedestrians, especially those with dogs, it needed to be safely relocated,” explained Steve McClung, a CPW assistant area wildlife manager.

CPW credits residents on The Grid for allowing them to keep the moose safe while it moved throughout Durango before they could catch it.

“Through lots of patience and the support and cooperation of neighbors, we were able to safely get the moose down the hill and loaded up to be released back into appropriate moose habitat,” McClung said.

CPW advises residents to be aware when around moose or in their habitat. People should keep their dogs on leashes and avoid moose.

For more information and tips on living in moose country, click here.