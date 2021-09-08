Biden asks Kellyanne Conway to resign from Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former advisor Keyllane Conway shared her response to President Joe Biden after he asked her to step down from her position on the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

According to the Air Force Academy, the Board of Visitors was established to "inquire into the morale, discipline, social climate, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters relating to the Academy."

The members typically serve three-year terms.

In the letter, Conway says she was asked to resign or "be terminated by 6 p.m." Wednesday night. She ends the letter by saying she will not be resigning.

President Biden, I'm not resigning, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021

Additionally, former advisor Sean Spicer shared a letter he received from Catherine Russel, Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, requesting his resignation as a member of the Board of Visitors to the Naval Academy.

In that letter, Spicer is asked to submit his resignation by the end of Wednesday. If his resignation isn't received, his position with the board will be ultimately terminated effective by 6 p.m.

Instead of focusing on the stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan, President Biden is trying to terminate the Trump appointees to the Naval Academy, West Point and Air Force Academy.



My response tonight on #SpicerandCo at 6pm on @newsmax pic.twitter.com/p1SpyipvIm — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 8, 2021

Representative Doug Lamborn responded to Spicer's resignation request, accusing Biden of "politicizing our military." Lamborn went on to call on the Secretary of Defense to prevent Biden from these terminations.

Lamborn also shared a letter he wrote, along with Rep. Mike Waltz and Rep. Don Bacon, asking the Secretary of Defense to allow the Board of Visitors for the military service academies to call their own meetings.

In the letter, Lamborn said the BoV's haven't met since February. He cites the USAFA requirement that the BoV meet no less than four times per year. However, the requirement doesn't designate when those meetings have to happen throughout the year.

According to CNN, the Biden administration has told a total of 11 officials appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign or be dismissed. Former Secretary of the Air Force Michael Wynne was also asked to step down.

These dismissals come following the Pentagon restarting its other advisory boards after removing hundreds of appointees from mother boards in February.