A man from Longmont dies after trench collapses on him

LONGMONT, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 87-year-old man from Longmont is dead after a trench collapses on him.

According to 9News, the incident happened around noon Tuesday on Baylor Avenue.

The man was working with a group of contractors that were replacing a sewer line. The trench collapsed when it was 7 to 8 feet deep. Longmont Fire Department says the man's body was removed around 2:15 p.m.

Investigators are working to confirm if the home is vacant where the trench collapsed.