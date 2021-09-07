Labor Day vintage baseball game returns to Rock Ledge Ranch after 2 years

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Rock Ledge Ranch hosted its annual Labor Day Vintage base ball game Monday, bringing it back after a year off due to the pandemic -- and yes, base ball is two words in this instance; the game is played by the rules of the 1880s when “base ball” was two words.

The home team, the Camp Creek Cloud Busters, faced off against the Allstar Base Ball Club of Colorado Territory. The teams play by old-school rules, like no gloves and allowing players to pick up the ball off a bounce.

The team also sported vintage uniforms made of cotton and wool, hot materials for a sunny 88-degree Southern Colorado day.

Lead historical interpreter and educator at Rock Ledge Ranch, Melissa Keown said the game is played on Labor Day every year to celebrate the working man.

"Labor Day was first started by the carpenters union and Colorado was actually one of the first states to have Labor Day as a holiday, way back in 1887," Keown said.

After a close game, the Allstar won with a score of 30-25.