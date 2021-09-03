Missing ancient Mesopotamian artifacts seized in Norway

AP National News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police say nearly 100 missing tablets and other archaeological artifacts from ancient Mesopotamia have been found in Norway and seized. Police said Friday that the objects will now be examined to determine their authenticity and establish their provenance if possible. They were described as “objects of significance to the global cultural heritage.” Police said they had “assisted the (Norwegian) Ministry of Culture in a matter in which Iraqi authorities have reported a large number of ancient artifacts missing which they suspect have been smuggled out of the country.” The police didn’t say how or when the objects ended up in Norway.