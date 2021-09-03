Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing camper

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado parks and wildlife is searching for a camper who's been missing since Sunday. He was last seen in two buttes state wildlife area... About 40 miles south of Lamar. According to C.P.W. the 28-year-old man from Broomfield was last seen by his friends at midnight on Sunday. They were swimming in a pond below the dam and jumping from cliffs late in the night. His friends reported him missing on Monday.

About 30 people - including c-p-w staff, baca county sheriff's office staff, and volunteer firefighters - began searching the land and water.

The wildlife area is 85-hundred acres large. A drone is being used to search the land... And C.P.W. deployed a boat with sonar to search the water. The missing man's SUV and personal effects were recovered at the scene.

C.P.W called its marine evidence recovery team down from Denver. That team is using an underwater drone equipped with sonar, lights and video. They said they are conducting a painstaking grid search of the 30-foot-deep black hole pond below the dam.

Wednesday a group of 100 family and friends made a ground search. Thursday night Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted their team is still working around the clock to find the missing camper.