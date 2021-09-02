Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghanistan

AP National News

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan is urging the international community to adopt a three-pronged approach to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Pakistan’s U.N. ambassador Munir Akram called for quick aid delivery to 14 million people facing a hunger crisis, an inclusive government, and work with the Taliban to attack all terrorist groups in the country. He told AP on Thursday that Pakistan has been in contact with regional countries and the broader global community on working together on the three priorities. He said humanitarian help must be the top priority and called it “very unhelpful” for Afghanistan’s assets to have been frozen.