Heavy traffic projected for Labor Day Weekend

COLORADO (KRDO) -- With Labor Day Weekend coming up, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to anticipate heavy traffic.

Heavier than normal traffic should be expected on I-25 along the Front Range and I-70 west of Denver.

CDOT says eastbound I-70 traffic will be at its peak on Labor Day from mid-morning to late afternoon, especially from Summit County to the Denver area.

“It is imperative that drivers take all of the necessary precautions as they travel during these final days of summer,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “This includes following the posted speed limits, being prepared for more traffic, not driving drunk, and not driving distracted. Doing so will ensure a safe and fun Labor Day weekend.”

Beginning Friday at noon, CDOT is suspending all construction projects to reduce potential traffic delays. The only exception is for emergency operations. Projects will resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, September 7.

Travelers are told to plan for plenty of extra travel time, especially with reduced speeds along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

