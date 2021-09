News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out a shelter-in-place for residents in Peyton.

According to the sheriff's office, there is an incident in the 17000 block of Gollihar Ct. Residents in the area are asked to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.

Residents in that area will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.