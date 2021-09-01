Parents and students protest after Pueblo Health Department issues new school mask policy

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parents and students protested Monday after the Pueblo Health Department issued a new school mask policy.

The new policy requires kids who are two and up to wear a mask in all Pueblo county schools. According to the health department, the order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pueblo hospitals.

The protesters argued it should be their choice to wear a mask.

"This is ridiculous to ask our children to wear masks. Freedom of choice folks, freedom of choice. This is still America, stand up for what you believe," says Lucille Corsentino, a protester at the rally.

The protest was completely peaceful. Many protesters had signs and American flags.

Officials from both District 60 and 70 say they plan to comply with the health department mandate.