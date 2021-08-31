Rocky Mountain Vibes, UCHealth volunteer to benefit Care and Share Food Bank

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Tuesday morning, members of the Rocky Mountain Vibes and UCHealth were hands-on at the Care and Share Food Bank to help local families in need.

Kyle Fritzke, the assistant general manager for the Vibes, says their goal is to give back to the community as much as possible.

"The fact that we’ve been the longest standing sports franchise in Colorado Springs really means a lot to us to make sure that we’re giving back. We’re doing our due diligence to make sure that we’re more than just an entertainment venue, we’re a community outreach organization," said Fritzke.

UCHealth echoed that sentiment, saying the community has been there to cheer on their healthcare workers through the pandemic.

"It’s fabulous because there are so many people out there who are hurting right now, so the more that we can do to help those people even if it is with a little bit of food or something to nourish them makes a huge difference and makes us feel really good with what we’re doing in our world," said Amy Dempsey, events coordinator for UC Health.

This is one of two outreach programs being put on by these three organizations this week.

On Sunday, September 5th, at the Vibes game will be a food drive and back-school-backpack giveaway.