Johnson’s 1st oval test clears way for laps at Indianapolis
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
Jimmie Johnson is moving one step closer to adding the Indianapolis 500 to his IndyCar schedule with a successful test on his first oval. The track was familiar — Johnson has a record seven victories at Texas Motor Speedway. But the sensation of speed was totally different. The 45-year-old IndyCar rookie hit an average speed of 214 mph, a mark that would have qualified him fourth for the 2020 race at the 1.5-mile speedway. He says the test at Texas has piqued his interest even more to adding the Indianapolis 500 to his schedule.