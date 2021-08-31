Crews respond to grass fire in northern Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a reported grass fire in the area of Cedar Valley Lane and W. Woodmen Road.

Engine 12 responded to the fire, and report it's 1 acre as of 1 p.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire in the area of Cedar Valley Ln/W. Woodman Rd. Engine 12 reporting approx 1 acre fire. Watch for crews responding into the are — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 31, 2021

Smoke is visible from nearby roads.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Tucker

This is a developing story.