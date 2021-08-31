Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:06 PM

Crews respond to grass fire in northern Colorado Springs

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a reported grass fire in the area of Cedar Valley Lane and W. Woodmen Road.

Engine 12 responded to the fire, and report it's 1 acre as of 1 p.m.

Smoke is visible from nearby roads.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Tucker

This is a developing story.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content