Officials: Missile and drone attack on Yemeni base kills 5

AP National News

BY AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a missile and explosives-laden drone attack on a key military base in Yemen south has killed at least five government troops. The officials said Sunday at least three explosions took place at the Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj. More than two dozen troops were wounded. A ballistic missile landed in the base’s training area where dozens of troops were doing morning exercises. The officials blamed the Houthi rebels for the attack. The military spokesman for the Houthis did not confirm or deny the rebels launched the attack.