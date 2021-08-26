GB&I builds 3-point lead after opening day at Curtis Cup

News

CONWY, Wales (AP) — Great Britain & Ireland is off to a great start in the Curtis Cup. It already has more points on the first day at Conwy Golf Club in Wales than the entire event the last time it was played. The Americans won in 2018 by a score of 17-3. This time, Annabel Fuller and Caley McGinty were each part of two winning teams as GB&I raced out to a 4 1/2-1 1/2 lead. Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz gave the U.S. its only victory. Zhang and Rachel Heck halved a foursomes match against Fuller and Hannah Darling.