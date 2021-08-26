Skip to Content
Dog of victim killed in car crash found and returned to family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After two weeks, a dog that went missing following a fatal crash has been reunited with its family.

On August 11, Colorado Springs police responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at Academy Boulevard and Academy Circle. After investigating, officers found the woman who died at her dog with her at the time.

Since the accident, CSPD had been looking for the dog and to return him to the victim's family.

On Thursday, officers said the dog, Hershey, had been found safe. Police thank the community and everyone who helped search for the dog.

