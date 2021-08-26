Dog of victim killed in car crash found and returned to family

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After two weeks, a dog that went missing following a fatal crash has been reunited with its family.

On August 11, Colorado Springs police responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at Academy Boulevard and Academy Circle. After investigating, officers found the woman who died at her dog with her at the time.

UPDATE: Hershey has been found safe and will be on his way back home shortly. Thank you to everyone for their help throughout this process. https://t.co/ZjsKsIs1ug — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 26, 2021

Since the accident, CSPD had been looking for the dog and to return him to the victim's family.

On Thursday, officers said the dog, Hershey, had been found safe. Police thank the community and everyone who helped search for the dog.