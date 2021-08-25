World Slopper-Eating championship returns to Colorado State Fair

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 2021 World Slopper Eating Championship is set to return to the Colorado State Fair.

The event is set to happen on September 4. The nation's top-ranked eaters will have eight minutes to consume as many sloppers as they can.

According to Major League Eating, Geoffrey Esper, the second-ranked eater in the world, ate 37.5 9 oz. sloppers in 2020. Setting a new world record.

The event is closed due to capacity, but people can watch at the Colorado State Fair at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.