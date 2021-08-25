Skip to Content
Man arrested after allegedly threatening employees and causing a scene at a store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after allegedly threatening employees and causing a scene at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in a store on South 8th St.

CSPD responded to a call about an aggressive man showing a handgun and threatening to harm store employees.

Prior to officers arriving to the scene, the suspect fled - leading officers searching for the suspect several blocks down.

Once officers located the suspect, he remained aggressive and combative.

Two cruisers were damaged while the suspect was being transported to El Paso County Jail.

As the suspect was being transferred into custody, he assaulted a deputy.

The suspect ended up receiving additional charges.

