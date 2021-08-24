Skip to Content
Blast in northern Syria kills and wounds dozens of militants

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say an explosion at the base of an al-Qaida-linked group in northern Syria has killed and wounded dozens of fighters. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion Tuesday at the base of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in northwestern Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the country. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion near the village of Ram Hamadan was either an accident during training or a drone strike. It said more than 20 fighters were killed or wounded in the explosion. Step news agency, an activist collective, said at least nine fighters were killed.

Associated Press

