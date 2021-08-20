Catholic Charities hosts job fair designed for senior citizens

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Catholic Charities Hanifen Employment Center held a career fair that catered to senior citizens in the Pikes Peak Region.

According to Catholic Charities, the event was a way to help those who were looking to supplement their retirement savings.

Everyone was welcomed to the event, but it had assistance designed for individuals 55 and older. Jobseekers had the chance to meet with employers, register for classes, and more.

They were also given help with resumes and helpful interview tips.

Employers at the event included Goodwill of Colorado, Garden of the Gods Resort, McDonald's, and Amazon.

