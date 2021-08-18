Suburban Denver police shoot, kill armed murder suspect

AP Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a murder suspect during a confrontation in suburban Denver. Northglenn police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, fled from officers in a vehicle and then on foot through the greens of the Thorncreek Golf Course on Tuesday morning. Shots were exchanged after the suspect pulled a firearm. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. None of them was injured, and no other information has been released.