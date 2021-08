News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department and a dive team are searching for a missing swimmer.

According to CSFD, the swimmer went missing in the water at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a report of a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon open space. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2021

This is a developing story.