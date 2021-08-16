Colorado Springs Police arrest 2 in armed robbery, 3rd suspect still missing

News

Colorado Springs Officers responded to the 500 block of South Circle Drive on Sunday in reference to an armed robbery.

When they arrived, officers discovered that three men had robbed a victim at gunpoint before driving away. Officers were able to locate the suspect car a short time later. The suspects failed to stop for police, and a chase ensued.

Officers used a forced stop method to disable the vehicle. Two males were taken into custody without incident, but a third suspect was able to escape.

According to a police report, officers arrested Mark Garcia and Emiliano Duran in connection with the robbery. Police know the identity of the third suspect, but they have not released their name to the public.