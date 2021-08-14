Lebanese hospital warns power cuts endanger its patients

News

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A top medical center in Lebanon is warning that long power cuts and severe shortage in fuel will force it to shut down ventilators and other lifesaving medical devices in less than two days. That would immediately threaten the lives of 55 people, including 15 children. The American University of Beirut Medical Center said on Saturday that more than 100 people suffering from renal failure would be in critical condition after a few days without dialysis. Lebanon is in the grips of its worst electricity crisis in decades and severe shortage in fuel, which has prompted owners of large private generators to turn off their machines.