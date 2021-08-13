Home marijuana delivery possibility for Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Home marijuana delivery is a possibility for Pueblo.

In July, the marijuana shop, Strawberry Fields, was just approved for a delivery license in Denver. Now, the shop is turning its attention to Pueblo.

Pueblo County currently does not have rules and regulations tied to marijuana delivery, but the talks are ongoing with county officials and Strawberry Fields owners.

"We would really like to get involved in delivery at all of our locations. Hopefully, Pueblo would be one of them here at our north Pueblo store. We would love to do delivery," said Faline VanLandschoot, chief of operations. "I know that there has been loose conversations with the county about doing that, but nothing has been set in stone. There are no rules adopted for delivery at this time."

In Denver, Strawberry Fields partnered with the delivery company Dooba to distribute and deliver marijuana products to customers.

No timetable has been set on possible marijuana delivery rules and regulations in Pueblo.