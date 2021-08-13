First cases of West Nile virus in Colorado this season

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Two cases of West Nile virus in humans has been confirmed in Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, one case is from Larimer County and the other case is from Delta County.

Health officials say both patients are recovering. These are the first reported cases of West Nile virus this season.

The virus is commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected don't have symptoms, 20% have flu-like symptoms, and fewer than 1% develop a serious, potentially deadly illness.

People 60 and older and those with certain medical conditions are at a greater risk of serious illness.

West Nile virus-positive mosquitos were found in Adams, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, and Weld counties so far in 2021.

CDPHE advises wearing insect repellent, limiting activities at dusk and dawn, and wearing protective clothing.

