Air Quality Still A Concern

Tonight: Moderate to dense smoke continues to be draped across Colorado. Air Quality Alerts are in effect across the entire state till Monday morning. Those who have respiratory issues should limit their time outside. No chance of precipitation for the entire viewing area this evening with low temperatures down to 58 degrees in Colorado Springs and 60 in Pueblo.

Monday: Westerly winds will persist through much of the day, unfortunately streaming smoke into the region once again. Our glimmer of hope for improving air quality is the slight shift in mid/upper level wind direction. Model runs are indicating southwesterly winds on Tuesday which should push the dense smoke north of Colorado. It'll be something to monitor. Temperatures warming near record highs, to 94 degrees in Colorado Springs and 101 in Pueblo with little to no chance of rain.

Extended: Increasing precipitation chances for the midweek forecast as a few disturbances will pass through the region. This should also contribute to improving air qualities.

