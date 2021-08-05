Pueblo Police search for woman seen shoving 5-year-old in trunk of car

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a woman accused of attempting to shove her child into the trunk of a car.

According to police, 33-year-old Chelsea-Rae Trujillo was seen trying to put her 5-year-old son into the trunk in the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of N. Norwood Ave.

A witness captured Trujillo on camera, and Pueblo police shared the video with KRDO. A warning, the video might be disturbing for some viewers.

Video courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department

This incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Police have tried locating Trujillo at several locations, it's believed she and her child are currently homeless.

Police say the witness claims they saw bruises on the child.

They were last seen in a mid-2000s blue Chevy Malibu with no license plates.

Pueblo police released a mugshot of Trujillo.

Pueblo Police Department

If you have any information, contact Pueblo Detective Severson at (719)-320-6035. To remain anonymous, contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or click here.

This is a developing story.