Mainly cloudy early Wednesday… Sunny and warmer Thursday

News

Mainly cloudy skies through late morning, with clearing skies this evening.

TODAY: Mild temperatures Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. The eastern plains will see isolated showers and thunderstorms through late afternoo.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies this evening with overnight lows falling into the mid and upper-50s.

EXTENDED: Drying out and heating up through the end of the work week and into the weekend. High temperatures will gradually climb into the mid and upper-90s by this weekend.