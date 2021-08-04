Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:36 AM

Mainly cloudy early Wednesday… Sunny and warmer Thursday

8-4 HIGHS

Mainly cloudy skies through late morning, with clearing skies this evening.

TODAY: Mild temperatures Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. The eastern plains will see isolated showers and thunderstorms through late afternoo.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies this evening with overnight lows falling into the mid and upper-50s.

EXTENDED: Drying out and heating up through the end of the work week and into the weekend. High temperatures will gradually climb into the mid and upper-90s by this weekend.

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content