Thousands of Coloradans set to receive refund from CenturyLink

COLORADO (KRDO) -- More than 200,000 Coloradans are set to receive a refund from CenturyLink following a settlement over hidden fees.

An investigation by Colorado Attorney General's office uncovered evidence of deceptive charges, false price advertising, and failed promises of refunds from the internet and phone service company between 2014 and 2019.

As part of the settlement, CenturyLink has to pay $1.7 million in refunds to customers, as well as $6.9 million to the State of Colorado for violating consumer protection laws.

Those who are eligible for refunds are expected to get between $10 and $80 back, depending on how long they used CenturyLink services.

Consumers who filed complaints will receive $100.

Customers receiving funds should look for the following:

An email from Rust Consulting prior to the receipt of a check in the mail, alerting consumers that a check is on the way. Rust is a vendor working with the attorney general's office to manage the distribution of money to Coloradans

A letter from the attorney general with a check will follow in the mail

Payments will be mailed to consumers on August 3, 2021. They will have until November 1, 2021, to cash the checks.

For more information, click here.