House passes bill to add Amache National Historic Site to the National Park System

News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to establish the Amache National Historic Site, a former Japanese American incarceration facility, as part of the National Park System.

In April, Representatives Joe Neguse (D), Ken Buck (R), Jason Crow (D), Ed Perlmutter (D), and Diana DeGette (D) co-sponsored the Amache National Historic Site Act.

The bill states will preserve the site, protect, and educate present and future generations about Amache.

Camp Amache, also known as the Granada Relocation Center, was used as an internment camp during World War II outside of Granada.

Nearly 10,000 Japanese Americans passed through Amache. According to the National Park Service, the cemetery, a reservoir, a water wall and tank, concrete foundations, watchtowers, the military compound, and trees planted by the internees remain.

Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper applauded the House passing the legislation.

“It has never been a guarantee that America's highest ideals will always prevail, and our country’s shameful internment of Japanese Americans during World War II proves that,” said Bennet. “Establishing Amache as a part of the National Park System will preserve its story, so that future generations learn from this dark period in our history. As this legislation advances out of the House, I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to pass this important bill.”

Tracy Coppola, the Colorado Program Manager of the National Parks Conservation Association, urges Congress to "keep the momentum going" by getting the bill through the Senate and to President Biden's desk.