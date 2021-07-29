Black Hills Energy warns customers against phone billing scams

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy is warning customers against possible billing scams.

According to the company, Black Hills Energy has received numerous reports about attempted scam calls where customers are told their bill is delinquent, and their service will be disconnected in 30 minutes unless they pay the caller.

Black Hills Energy says to never give personal information out to unverified callers. Anyone with questions is asked to call the company at 1-888-890-5554.

Additional tips include:

Don't give in to a high-pressure visit or call seeking personal information or attempting to sell you anything. If someone calls claiming to represent Black Hills Energy and they demand immediate payment or personal information, cusromers are asked to hang up and call the customer service number

Always verify whether or not someone is a Black Hills Energy employee. That can be done through the customer service line. Employees and contractors will wear shirts with the Black Hills Energy logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles. Employees will gladly wait outside while waiting to be verified

Never provide a Social Security number, credit card numbers, or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unnanounced visit

For customers experiencing financial hardships and are struggling to timely pay energy bills, visit the Black Hills Energy website to explore options.