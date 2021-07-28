As parents retire, son takes over family restaurants in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- You can find it all in Downtown Colorado Springs, and within a few steps of each other, too. Pizza? Bambino's Urban Pizzeria. Burger and fries? A couple steps around the corner and there's the Skirted Heifer. And you can feel good knowing you're not only supporting local, but a longtime family affair.

"I'm so thankful they gave me the opportunity to run restaurants that will last my entire career," says Kevin Shane Megyeri, son to Suzette and Kevin Megyeri, respectfully.

A third generation Megyeri, Kevin Shane has stepped up to the plate as the new owner of both Skirted Heifer locations in Colorado Springs -- one on Tejon Street, and the other on Dublin Boulevard -- and of more than half of Bambino's Urban Pizzeria, located on Bijou Street, with his partner, Heather Blair.

Suzette and Kevin are Colorado Springs restauranteurs hanging up the apron, easing into retirement after many years of running the eateries. Bambino's, originally called Mama Bambino's, once belonged to Kevin Shane's paternal grandmother.

"It's family tradition," says Kevin Shane.

"And I will carry that torch with pride. It makes me so happy."

Kevin Shane isn't new to working in the food industry, growing up in each of the locations he now owns. Though, he says he never thought he'd face the ups and downs the pandemic has shown.

"Oh, this has been the hardest challenge of my life, hands down."

Still, taking over in the kitchen -- and in the bookkeeping -- doesn't scare Kevin Shane...

"Just knowing that we can make it through this, we're going to come out stronger, better," he explains.

"It's been good. It's been hard, but it's been good."

Kevin Shane shared with KRDO that recently, more than twenty people filled the downtown Skirted Heifer location, and all but one was from Texas -- giving him a chance to meet strangers from all over. He added that when the end of summer comes, and he gets a chance to visit with the locals that come in, he feels even more connected to the community.

He calls it one of his favorite parts of the job, and invites everyone to come in to the restaurants, even if just to say hello... Though, he hopes you'll stay for a bite.

"It's one thing to go out and eat, but it's an honor that you would choose our restaurants."