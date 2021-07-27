Small plane crash near southeast Falcon

News

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- A small plane crash was reported southeast of Falcon Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 5800 block of McCandlish Road after a pilot reported an engine failure. The plane hit a few fences while crashing. Otherwise, there was no property damage and the plane itself suffered minimal damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is being led by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Safety Administration. Crews are getting ready to load the plane onto a trailer to haul away.

