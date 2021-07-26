Colorado Springs hosts annual Backpack Bash, July 31st and August 7th

News

This August, many families in El Paso County will be in need of resources for the upcoming school year. The Backpack Bash is a citywide effort to provide school supplies to 15,000 students! With seven different Bash locations across Colorado Springs, the annual program is able to reach students and families no matter where they live. Organizers are asking for your help to make Backpack Bash 2021 a success!

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

1. Donate Supplies: https://backpackbash.com/donate-items/

2. Make a Financial Donation: https://backpackbash.com/sponsorship-info/

3. Volunteer: https://volunteer.cosiloveyou.com/communityservice

4. Corporate Event Sponsorship: https://backpackbash.com/sponsorship-info/



ATTENDANCE DETAILS:

1. Children must be present to receive a backpack

2. Attend the Backpack Bash closest to you (there are 7 location options over two consecutive Saturdays)

3. Come between 9 am - 1 pm to receive a backpack

4. You can only attend 1 Backpack Bash event

5. Please do not arrive earlier than 9 am to avoid traffic backups

6. Some locations will be drive-thru only, some will be walk-up only and some will be a hybrid of both. Regardless, please help us stay safe by wearing a mask!



JUL 31ST BASHES:

- Southeast: Sierra High School (2250 Jet Wing Dr)***

- East: Mountain Springs Church (7345 Adventure Way)*

- Widefield: Pikes Peak Christian Church (4955 Bradley Rd)**



AUG 7TH BASHES:

- Central: Doherty High School (4515 Barnes Rd)***

- Monument: Tri-Lakes YMCA (17250 Jackson Creek Pkwy)*

- West: Coronado High School (1590 W Fillmore St)***

- Downtown: Hillside Community Center (925 S Institute St)*

*KEY:

* In-person event

** Drive-thru event

*** Hybrid event

For all details regarding this event, visit: backpackbash.com