Disgruntled Vets hold vet fest charity event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Disgruntled Vet Fest 2021 is a charity fundraiser benefitting two veteran nonprofit organizations, 22 Until None and The DV Farm, which will be on Saturday, July 24th.

The event attendees will enjoy bands, veteran-owned vendors, local and national resources, raffles, and activities for kids. All proceeds from the event will be donated to 22 Until None and The DV Farm. 22 Until None is a registered 501(c)(3) organization that aids veterans and active-duty members with financial assistance and crisis intervention both locally in Colorado Springs and across the United States.

The DV Farm is a registered 501 (c)(3) organization providing practical rehab for homeless and addicted Veterans via a combined program of housing, animal-assisted therapy, a structured work schedule, and the camaraderie of fellow Vets working together to reintegrate back into civilian life.

Disgruntled Vets is a group of veterans and active-duty members that are passionate about the veteran community. We assist veterans in crisis through our national network, and aid in combatting veteran homelessness, suicide, and issues within the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Disgruntled Vets: https://www.facebook.com/DisgruntledVets

22 Until None: https://www.facebook.com/22UntilNone

The DV Farm: https://dvfarm.org/

The event will be at Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, Colorado Springs, Saturday, July 24th from 4pm to 10pm for $15 general admission.