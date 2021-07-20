On the Lookout: Joyride damages church parking lot

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A late-night joyride turned out to be a sour discovery for leaders at Mountain Springs Church. Two drivers doing donuts on the night of July 11th damaged the pavement and lines in the church parking lot.

One suspect vehicle is a silver four-door BMW with a black hood and sunroof; the other, possibly a bright blue Nissan 240 SX.

If you recognize the cars, or know anything about the crime, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

In Pueblo, police are trying to track down 36-year-old Bernie Barela.

Barela has a felony parole warrant, and according to police, the known gang member faces even more charges.

If you know where Bernie Barela is, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.