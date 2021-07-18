Two dead after car crash in Centennial

News

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One women and a carjacking suspect is dead Thursday morning after a car crash in Centennial on Thursday.

Arapahoe County Police responded to a crash at 10:15 p.m. on East Dry Creek Road and South Adams Street after getting 911 calls reporting on the incident.

Desmond Stennis, 27, was driving at high speeds down East Dry Creek Road when he crashed into an oncoming car.

An Arapahoe County examiner identified the women to be Heidi Glover, 42, in the car Stennis struck.

Both drivers were dead on the scene.

Littleton Police said Stennis had stolen the vehicle involved in the crash at a gas station earlier that day.