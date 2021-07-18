Concerns about Delta variant in El Paso County

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- There are growing concerns across Colorado as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in counties that are less vaccinated.

Data from the state health department shows that El Paso County has the second most sequences of the Delta variant in the state. The Delta variant now makes up 89 percent of COVID-19 cases in Colorado.

El Paso County, with 328 sampled cases, trails only Mesa County for sampled cases of the Delta variant.

In Mesa County, nearly 680 cases of the Delta variant have been reported, as well as the first child death in the county, a 15-year-old, infected with the Delta variant before her age group was vaccine eligible.

The most recent numbers show 48 percent of people in El Paso County are fully vaccinated, compared to Denver County's 69 percent.

The most recent sampling statistics come from the week of June 27.