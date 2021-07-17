Mayor Suthers helps send-off Tokyo-bound U.S. Olympic Team athletes, coaches and staff flying out of the Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor John Suthers helped send-off U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team athletes, coaches and staff heading to Tokyo, Japan this morning at the Colorado Springs Airport just six days before the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will begin. The 21-member group on the flight will meet up with the rest of the team in Chicago before boarding a final flight to Japan.
The following U.S. Olympic Team members were on the United Airlines flight out of Colorado Springs:
- Adeline Gray, wrestling
- Ildar Hafizov, wrestling
- G’Angelo Hancock, wrestling
- Sarah Hildebrandt, wrestling
- Alejandro Sancho, wrestling
- Tamyra Mensah Stock, wrestling
- Jacarra Winchester, wrestling
All of the wrestlers have been training in Colorado Springs at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center over the last few months and have local ties to the Pikes Peak region:
- Adeline Gray, a 2016 Olympian and five-time world champion who is originally from Denver, has lived in Colorado Springs for the last year, joining 2018 world silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt, 2019 world champion Jacarra Winchester, and 2019 world champion Tamyra Mensah Stock, who were already living and training here.
- Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, who will wrestle in the 60kg Greco-Roman event, and Spc. Alejandro Sancho, who will wrestle in the 67kg Greco-Roman event, are currently stationed at Fort Carson, where they are soldier-athletes in the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program.
- G’Angelo Hancock, who will wrestle in the 97kg Greco-Roman event, was born in Fountain, Colorado, and graduated from Fountain-Fort Carson High School in 2015.
Japan wants to cancel. The IOC has threatened to penalize them financially if they don’t go through with the Olympics.