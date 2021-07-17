Colorado Springs businesses team up to help elderly residents maintain their homes

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Next Step Ministries, Huntington Bank, and the City of Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services teamed up to help elderly Colorado Springs residents with work around their homes on Saturday in an event called, "Paint-A-Thon."

Groups from each business painted 12 different home exteriors in Stratton Meadows. Additionally, they cleaned yard debris, repaired lights, and finished landscaping projects.

There were a total of 335 volunteers.

The Paint-A-Thon program offers income-eligible homeowners the chance to save big and devote their savings to their other important costs, such as medication, groceries and bills, while still maintaining their most important investment—their home.

Brothers Redevelopment Inc. through its Paint-A-Thon events have painted more than 7,500 local house exteriors with the help of more than 133,000 volunteers. Brothers Redevelopment are accepting applications right now for the 2021 season. Painting a home exterior can cost upward of $5,000—a huge expense for any homeowner.