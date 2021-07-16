Latest unemployment data shows percentage of Coloradans in workforce close to pre-pandemic levels

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment released the state's latest unemployment rates. Compared to the previous report, the numbers haven't changed that much.

In June, the unemployment rate remained flat, staying at 6.2 percent. However, during that same period, the CDLE says the national unemployment increased by a tenth of a percent to 5.9.

Among the counties with the highest unemployment rates in Colorado are Pueblo and Fremont, with Pueblo sitting at 8.7 percent and Fremont at 7.2 percent.

The state also says Colorado's labor force decreased by more than 2,000 people in June, but the percentage of people in the workforce is just below pre-pandemic levels.

According to the CDLE, these numbers hint at a possible healthy economic rebound.