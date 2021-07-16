13 Investigates takes a closer at final 3 Pueblo Police Chief candidates

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the upcoming weeks, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar is expected to name his choice for the Steel City's next Chief of Police. 13 Investigates is taking a closer look at the final three candidates and the process taken to get here.

The city started with fifteen candidates for the Police Chief position, and as of Wednesday, they are down to just three.

Frank Rodriguez

First is Frank Rodriguez, a Deputy Commissioner with the North Carolina Department of Insurance. Prior to his position with the NCDOI, Rodriguez was the Deputy Chief with Moore County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina. Rodriguez is also a graduate of the FBI academy in Virginia.

Second is David Moore, the former Police Chief in Fountain. Moore has spent time in law enforcement agencies all across the country. However, his decades of experience in law enforcement began in Southern Colorado. Moore spent 20 years as an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Pueblo's current Interim-Chief Steven Noeller rounds out the finalists. Noeller has been with the Pueblo Police Department for 25 years and in a supervisory role since 2011.

David Moore

However, earlier this year, 13 Investigates learned then Deputy Chief Noeller was under an internal investigation.

The investigation, conducted by a third party, looked into allegations of discrimination and intimidating officers at the Pueblo Police Department.

According to an executive summary of the investigation obtained by 13 Investigates, Noeller never violated any civil rights laws. However, investigators did say Noeller was in violation of the department's employee policy. The report said his leadership style was quote 'divisive'.

A seven person committee was assembled by Mayor Nick Gradisar to select the finalists for the Chief of Police, but all signed non-disclosure agreements and cannot speak about the candidates or any information stemming from the commission.

Interim-Chief Steven Noeller

Mayor Gradisar declined an on-camera interview but did provide 13 Investigates a statement:

"…the three candidates who have been recommended to me by a diverse interview committee appear to be well qualified to lead the police department, I will select the person I believe is the best fit for the City of Pueblo and will seek that persons confirmation from the City Council."

Interim-Chief Steven Noeller also declined an interview. David Moore could not be reached for comment.

However, Frank Rodriguez did provide 13 Investigates a statement regarding his own candidacy for the top cop position in Pueblo.

‘I am honored to compete and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to potentially serve as your Police Chief. I would like to commend the Pueblo Commission for their professionalism and confidence in their selection of me as one of the Top Three Candidates. As you know the interview process speaks volumes about the community and the Commission put forth a well-balanced and objective panel of leaders. While I would love to conduct an interview, I believe this is not the right time. I would like to preserve the integrity of the process based on the decision Mayor Gradisar will be making.’