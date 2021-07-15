Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office increasing enforcement for tags amid DMV backlog

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Pueblo Police Department will begin increased enforcement of expired tags on vehicles' license plates.

During the pandemic, the Sheriff's Office was relaxing its enforcement due to the Pueblo DMV moving to an appointment-only system. Since June 2020, many needing an appointment would have to wait two months. These issues still persist over a year later.

KRDO is learning the long wait times are due to a shortage of staff. Pueblo DMV Clerk Gilbert Ortiz said, "When fully staffed, the Pueblo County Motor Vehicle department has 13 people working the counter. Currently, the department is running with only five."

Ortiz said multiple employees are currently going through the training process, and others are going through the hiring process. The hope is to open select windows for walk-in traffic once more employees are added.

Ortiz said once the new employees are trained and hired, they will reopen two windows for walk-in visits.

"Our office plans to continue the current appointment system while providing an option for those who don’t have an appointment," Ortiz said.

Clerk Ortiz warns the public that even with the staffing help, the wait times will persist. He urges the public to use multiple other ways to renew your license or tags.

Renewals that don’t require proof of insurance can be done online at mydmv.colorado.gov or at one of the two renewal kiosks either at the southside King Soopers on W. Northern Ave. or the Pueblo West Safeway on N. Market Place.

If renewal requires proof of insurance, you can mail a copy of your insurance card, your renewal paperwork and your

payment to PO Box 555, Pueblo, CO 81002, or drop it off in an envelope at the courthouse at 215 W. 10th Street.