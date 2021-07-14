Colorado ranked 8th in top states for business in 2021

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to a CNBC report, Colorado is one of the top states in America for business in 2021.

In the report, CNBC ranked all fifty states measuring more than 85 different metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness. That includes infrastructure, workforce, economy, access to capital, business friendliness, and cost of living.

Colorado ranked eighth overall and second in the workforce.

Governor Polis celebrated the report's findings, saying:

It’s no secret that Colorado is the best place to live, work and do business. We’re powering the Colorado Comeback by supporting our small businesses, developing our workforce across our state, creating jobs, and providing tax relief to help businesses and hardworking families get ahead. I’m proud that Colorado is a top ten place to do business and we hope to do even better in the future. Governor Jared Polis

Below is are the top ten states:

Virgina North Carolina Utah Texas Tennessee Georgia Minnesota Colorado Washington Ohio

Read the full report here.