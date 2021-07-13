Fans enjoy the last day of Play Ball Park during All-Star Week

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- For All-Star week 2021, tickets to Play Ball Park were free. That's because the MLB wanted to make this event accessible to all fans in Denver.

Jaqueline Secaira-Cotto, Director of Special Events for the MLB says they decided to make this event free as a way of giving back to the city for hosting the All-Star game on such short notice.

"It is not always been free, we felt really good about offering free tickets here to Denver for their amazing support, and it is really important to the All-Star celebration," said Cotto.

Tuesday, several baseball and softball stars made their final appearance at Play Ball Park.

"Fanfest here is just amazing, it is an opportunity here at the All-Star game to be able to give back and really be able to spend time with the people that come to enjoy the game, and that's the fans," said three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Lisa Fernandez.

Fernandez, who led the U.S. Softball team as a pitcher and third baseman, took pictures with fans by the World's Largest Baseball while showcasing her gold.

"For me, it is about the little kids. If I can bring a smile to their face and hopefully be a role model to them, that is what is all about," said Fernandez.

For Colorado resident Paul Reynolds, this is his second MLB All-Star Game. He went to the first time Denver hosted the All-Star game back in 1998.

"I really just feel very fortunate to get the experience of going to an All-star game not once, but twice, who knows maybe three times down the road, but it is just awesome to have it here in Denver," said Reynolds.

Throughout All-Star Week, thousands of people participated in activities like the Home Run Derby play area, where kids got to test their skills and find their sweet spot to exhibits featuring the African American leagues, view Championship trophies, and learn about Latinos Legacy in baseball.