13-year-old suffers gunshot wound

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo-- According to a press release by Colorado Springs Police Department a 13-year-old was shot before noon on Sunday, July 11th.

Police responded to the area of S. Academy Blvd. at 12:18. When officers arrived they found the 13-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was heading to the hospital when the driver stopped at the fire station to get medical help. She was taken to the hospital shortly there after.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the girl's transportation are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will continue with the investigation. Check back for updates.